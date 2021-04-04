AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Roth Capital

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

