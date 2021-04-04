Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €192.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bechtle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €163.88 ($192.79).

Shares of BC8 opened at €162.95 ($191.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €161.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €169.59. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €100.30 ($118.00) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 36.52.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

