Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €90.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.08 ($90.68).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €85.28 ($100.33) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.59.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.