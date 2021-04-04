Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a PE ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241 in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

