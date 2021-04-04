Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock Position Decreased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $95.93 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

