Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 21.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Baidu by 57.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 68.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Baidu stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.62. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

