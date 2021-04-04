Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 275.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,097,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.