Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 17,715 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1,181.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $6,509,720.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $2,095,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,918 shares in the company, valued at $28,569,294.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,643 shares of company stock worth $248,313,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.22 and a 200-day moving average of $274.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

