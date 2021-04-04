Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,545 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $158,962.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,346.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,311,380 shares of company stock valued at $67,915,669 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

