Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,596 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

