Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

BMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

