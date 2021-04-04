Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 25,256 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $334.44 million, a PE ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

