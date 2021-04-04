Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 73,561 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDC. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

