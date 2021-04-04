Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Daily Journal worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $323.82 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $214.40 and a one year high of $416.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

