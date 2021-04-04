Barclays PLC Grows Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

EPM opened at $3.57 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $119.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.