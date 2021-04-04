Barclays PLC Has $70,000 Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

