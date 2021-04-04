Barclays PLC Has $77,000 Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chimerix by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chimerix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CMRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $9.54 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $817.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.