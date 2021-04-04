Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $392.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In other news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

