Barclays PLC Sells 2,790 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $100,538 in the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

