Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

