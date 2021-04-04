Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAMXF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

BAMXF stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.