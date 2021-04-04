BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BCE were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 85,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BCE by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.