Beaxy (BXY) Market Cap Hits $3.63 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $2,297.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.28 or 0.00697992 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

