BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $17,522,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,635,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLU opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $307.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

