Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 121,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

BHE opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,566.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

