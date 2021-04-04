Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $292,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 108.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

