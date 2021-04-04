Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $6.21. Berry shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 474,504 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Get Berry alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $481.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.