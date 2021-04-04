Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.56 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $113.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $749,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beyond Air by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beyond Air by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

