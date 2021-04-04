Bezant 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,264.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 89.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $3,264.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00052355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00681942 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027756 BTC.

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

