B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

