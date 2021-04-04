Bickling Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,071.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,803.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,079.81 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

