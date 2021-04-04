BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 265.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $36.69 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,740,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $74,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,719 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.