BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Truist

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price lowered by Truist from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

