Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Up 31.3% This Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $89,157.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $11.43 or 0.00019444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 157,093 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars.

