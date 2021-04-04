Bitcoinus Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 325.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $236,840.82 and $5,107.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,104.06 or 0.99655934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00036551 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

