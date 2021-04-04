Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches One Day Volume of $98.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $176,848.60 and $98.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00349794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002340 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

