BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.43.

BlackBerry stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 530,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

