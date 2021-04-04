BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.40 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.12.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

TSE BB opened at C$10.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$4.62 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In related news, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$77,880. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.