BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,611 Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of United-Guardian worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of UG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.