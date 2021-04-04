BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.31. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.