BlackRock Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $257.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.