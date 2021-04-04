BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in BlackRock by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $766.83 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.19 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $720.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

