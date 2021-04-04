BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,908 Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vince worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vince by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vince alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vince Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Vince Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.