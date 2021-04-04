BlackRock Inc. Purchases 28,880 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,021,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five Point by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Five Point by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FPH opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 116,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

