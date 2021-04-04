BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,145,824 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.55% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYPT opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. On average, research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.