Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

