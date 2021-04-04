Bounce Token Market Cap Tops $75.13 Million (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $75.13 million and $5.70 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounce Token token can currently be purchased for $36.05 or 0.00061554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bounce Token has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.00309872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00092667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.00751972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance.

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounce Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

