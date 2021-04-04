BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000.

Shares of BowX Acquisition stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06.

BowX Acquisition Profile

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

