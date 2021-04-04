Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,685 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 36.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,003,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 598,126 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $891.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 182.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

