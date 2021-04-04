Bright Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLTS) Trading Up 1.6%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 10,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 77,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Bright Lights Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

